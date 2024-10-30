Autumn Budget 24: Reeves' 'tough' Budget not as bad as feared despite UK ushering in largest tax hikes in a generation

For the first time in 14 years, Labour had a chance to put into action its economic vision for the country, which Reeves said aimed to "restore stability to our economy and to begin a decade of national renewal, to fix the foundations and deliver change through responsible leadership in the national interest". "The only way to drive economic growth is to invest, invest, invest," she declared from the despatch box. "There are no shortcuts. And to deliver that investment, we must restore economics, stability and turn the page." Autumn Budget 24: Government to raise taxes by £40bn to ...