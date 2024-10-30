Autumn Budget 24: Reeves' 'tough' Budget not as bad as feared despite UK ushering in largest tax hikes in a generation

After weeks of speculation, the contents of Rachel Reeves’ first fiscal vision were unveiled to a tepid sigh of relief that the tax raid was not as bad as expected, but it was not without some sting.
For the first time in 14 years, Labour had a chance to put into action its economic vision for the country, which Reeves said aimed to "restore stability to our economy and to begin a decade of national renewal, to fix the foundations and deliver change through responsible leadership in the national interest". "The only way to drive economic growth is to invest, invest, invest," she declared from the despatch box. "There are no shortcuts. And to deliver that investment, we must restore economics, stability and turn the page." Autumn Budget 24: Government to raise taxes by £40bn to ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes