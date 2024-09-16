Reeves warned current fiscal path may lead to short-termism and 'deterioration' of public finances

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said in its latest report, that the current fiscal rules "may lead to short-termism and to a trend deterioration of public finance". It also warned the chancellor that the "current rules provide clear guidance about the medium-term plan for retuning to debt sustainability. But the rolling target window leads to sub-optimal fiscal policy and works against long-horizon public investment". OBR warns 'unsustainable' public debt set to reach 274% of GDP by late 2030s This comes a week after the Office for Budget Responsib...