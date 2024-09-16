Reeves warned current fiscal path may lead to short-termism and 'deterioration' of public finances

Urged to shorten fiscal time horizons

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has been cautioned that the UK’s current fiscal path is veering down a concerning path, and was advised to make near term changes in the face of her first Budget next month.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said in its latest report, that the current fiscal rules "may lead to short-termism and to a trend deterioration of public finance". It also warned the chancellor that the "current rules provide clear guidance about the medium-term plan for retuning to debt sustainability. But the rolling target window leads to sub-optimal fiscal policy and works against long-horizon public investment". OBR warns 'unsustainable' public debt set to reach 274% of GDP by late 2030s This comes a week after the Office for Budget Responsib...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Acting Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Friday Briefing: What it takes for a CFO to step-up as CEO

Deep Dive: Too many investors are ill timing their liquid alternatives investments

Trustpilot