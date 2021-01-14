Ewan Lovett-Turner

From evolution to revolution: Investment trust sector urged to grow in order to 'stay relevant'

Investment Trusts

Consolidation and zero discount models encouraged

clock 14 January 2021 •
Numis ditches Edinburgh IT

Investment Trusts

Removed from recommended list

clock 24 January 2020 •
Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust to wind up following review

Investment Trusts

Numis said the move 'makes sense'

clock 16 January 2020 •
Numis Securities replaces retired Cade with Lovett-Turner

People moves

James Glass also appointed

clock 25 October 2019 •
Smithson's record-breaking IPO shows 'cult of the star manager remains alive'

Investment Trusts

Largest trust IPO on record

clock 22 October 2018 •
