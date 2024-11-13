Chrysalis holding Klarna files for New York IPO

14.3% of Chrysalis portfolio

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Buy-now-pay-later giant Klarna, one of the largest holdings of the Chrysalis investment trust (CHRY), has filed documents for its much-anticipated initial public offering in New York.

In a statement on Tuesday (12 November), Klarna said that it had submitted a draft registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed flotation. The Swedish payments firm said the number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering "have not yet been determined", but that the IPO is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.  Chrysalis, which holds around £800m in assets, has a long-term holding in Klarna and previously noted that the anticipated float would ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

FundCalibre adds Regnan Sustainable Water and Waste to 'Elite Rating' suite

Chelverton AM names Julie Dean co-manager of fresh UK Opportunities fund

More on Companies

Chrysalis holding Klarna files for New York IPO
Companies

Chrysalis holding Klarna files for New York IPO

14.7% of Chrysalis portfolio

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 13 November 2024 • 2 min read
Tatton AM launches range of passive funds as AUM surpasses £20bn
Companies

Tatton AM launches range of passive funds as AUM surpasses £20bn

Net flows double from last year

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 13 November 2024 • 1 min read
FCA fines Metro Bank £16.7m for anti-money laundering failings
Companies

FCA fines Metro Bank £16.7m for anti-money laundering failings

£51bn in transactions not properly checked

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 12 November 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot