Buy-now-pay-later giant Klarna, one of the largest holdings of the Chrysalis investment trust (CHRY), has filed documents for its much-anticipated initial public offering in New York.
In a statement on Tuesday (12 November), Klarna said that it had submitted a draft registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed flotation. The Swedish payments firm said the number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering "have not yet been determined", but that the IPO is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions. Chrysalis, which holds around £800m in assets, has a long-term holding in Klarna and previously noted that the anticipated float would ...
