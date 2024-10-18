Fidelity platform lifts investment restrictions on RIT Capital Partners

Fidelity International's personal investing platform has lifted the restriction on new investments into the RIT Capital Partners trust.
The restrictions were first placed in August 2023, with the firm arguing at the time that the move was "in the best interest of our customers". According to data from the Association of Investment Companies, the Rothschild-backed trust has over £4.1bn in assets and is trading at a 31.4% discount. In share price terms, RIT has returned 1.1% over the last year, compared to the AIC Flexible Investment sector's 7.7% gain. Following the removal of Fidelity's restrictions, the trust's share price has rebounded, and is currently up more than 1% at around £18, after reaching £17.3 at clos...
