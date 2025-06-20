'Pressure on the board' at VEIL as 41% opt to wind up trust

Performance has been tricky

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Pressure is mounting on the board of Vietnam Enterprise Investments (VEIL) to address its perpetual wide discount as a significant chunk of shareholders voted to wind up the trust.

In the outcome of its annual general meeting, 41% of shareholder turnout voted in favour of a resolution to wind up VEIL, contrary to the board's recommendation.  The board said that most of the votes in favour "were centred on a small number of sizeable shareholders" and added that it "commits to consult with relevant shareholders in order to understand the reasons behind their voting decision". Over 90% of UK investment trusts ended 2024 on a discount Following this, an update will be provided within six months, as per the Association of Investment Companies'(AIC) Code on Corpora...

Trustpilot