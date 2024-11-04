Weiss Korea Opportunity launches strategic review as manager not confident in trust's prospects

Weiss Korea Opportunity fund (WKOF) has begun a strategic review to determine the future of the vehicle and analyse any available strategic options.
In a London Stock Exchange notice today (4 November), the decision to launch the review came after the trust's investment manager, Weiss Asset Management (WAM), notified the board of its belief that the "opportunity set and strategy […] continuing in its current form is less attractive than it has been in the past, including at [the trust's] inception in 2013". Witan shareholders overwhelmingly approve merger with Alliance trust Because of that, WAM doubted "this change in circumstances is likely to improve in the foreseeable future". WKOF's board said it will conduct the review p...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes