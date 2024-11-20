Edinburgh Worldwide pledges £130m capital return amid changes to boost performance

Edinburgh Worldwide trust (EWI) has committed to a capital return opportunity for shareholders of up to £130m next year, while introducing a series of changes to improve performance.
The board published a circular to shareholders today (20 November) setting out a raft of measures to set the Baillie Gifford-managed trust "on a path to renewed growth" after years of underperformance. This will include a restructuring of the team, changes to process and approach, and a reduction in the number of holdings in the portfolio to allow for more regular engagement. In a video presentation, chair Jonathan Simpson-Dent said current deputy managers Luke Ward and Svetlana Viteva will become co-managers alongside Douglas Brodie, while "improving structure, challenge and suppor...
