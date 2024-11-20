Edinburgh Worldwide pledges £130m capital return amid changes to boost performance

Capital return opportunity in 2025

Valeria Martinez
clock • 3 min read

Edinburgh Worldwide trust (EWI) has committed to a capital return opportunity for shareholders of up to £130m next year, while introducing a series of changes to improve performance.

The board published a circular to shareholders today (20 November) setting out a raft of measures to set the Baillie Gifford-managed trust "on a path to renewed growth" after years of underperformance.  This will include a restructuring of the team, changes to process and approach, and a reduction in the number of holdings in the portfolio to allow for more regular engagement.  In a video presentation, chair Jonathan Simpson-Dent said current deputy managers Luke Ward and Svetlana Viteva will become co-managers alongside Douglas Brodie, while "improving structure, challenge and suppor...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Liontrust partners with BlackRock Aladdin and BNY for front-office tech solution

Neuberger Berman hires former Schroders global fixed income and currency head Paul Grainger

More on Investment Trusts

Edinburgh Worldwide pledges £130m capital return amid changes to boost performance
Investment Trusts

Edinburgh Worldwide pledges £130m capital return amid changes to boost performance

Capital return opportunity in 2025

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 20 November 2024 • 3 min read
Miton UK MicroCap trust headed for voluntary wind-up
Investment Trusts

Miton UK MicroCap trust headed for voluntary wind-up

‘Challenging’ performance and dwindling assets

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 19 November 2024 • 1 min read
Worldwide Healthcare backs board members after shareholders express independence concerns
Investment Trusts

Worldwide Healthcare backs board members after shareholders express independence concerns

Doug McCutcheon and Sven Borho

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 18 November 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot