Scottish Mortgage among a swathe of Baillie Gifford trusts to be boosted by SpaceX valuation increase

This is according to analysts at Deutsche Numis who have calculated that a $50bn increase in SpaceX's valuation would lead to potential uplifts 1% and 1.9% to the net asset value (NAV) of Scottish Mortgage and Edinburgh Worldwide, respectively. This follows reports from Bloomberg that Elon Musk's space exploration company is mulling the selling of insider shares, as well as raising some primary capital, at a valuation of $400bn. Scottish Mortgage keeping activists at bay with ongoing share buybacks The increase reflects the progress of Starlink and the company's rocket programme,...