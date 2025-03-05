Saba exit expected after Montanaro UK Smaller Companies' £19m buyback

Pace of buybacks high in 2025

clock • 2 min read

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (MTU) has bought back £19m worth of shares, in a move analysts expect will lead to the exit of US activist hedge fund Saba Capital.

The buyback – MTU's first since 2008, following the introduction of a policy aimed at maintaining a single-digit discount – equates to around 12% of share capital. This is roughly equivalent to the stake last disclosed by Saba, which was 12% on 5 December 2024. As a result, Deutsche Numis analysts Ewan Lovett-Turner, Gavin Trodd and Ash Nandi said: "We expect [we] will see Saba exiting". Greencoat UK Wind launches further £100m share buybacks as investment management co-head departs Saba's presence in the UK investment trust sector has stirred controversy after, in December, it ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Laura Miller

View profile
More from Laura Miller

Impax AM cuts 10% of staff as AUM falls by £6bn

Calastone: Tokenisation could save fund managers $135bn

More on Investment Trusts

Saba exit expected after Montanaro UK Smaller Companies' £19m buyback
Investment Trusts

Saba exit expected after Montanaro UK Smaller Companies' £19m buyback

Pace of buybacks high in 2025

Laura Miller
clock 05 March 2025 • 2 min read
Warehouse REIT share price jumps after fourth Blackstone Europe and Sixth Street bid rejection
Investment Trusts

Warehouse REIT share price jumps after fourth Blackstone Europe and Sixth Street bid rejection

Follows Assura takeover attempt

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 04 March 2025 • 2 min read
Supermarket Income REIT eyes management internalisation
Investment Trusts

Supermarket Income REIT eyes management internalisation

Agreement with Atrato Group

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 04 March 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot