EU regulators unite for UCITS liquidity risk supervision
Asset managers across the bloc set to be hit with new data requests
Rating agencies face continued regulatory pressure in Esma proposals for internal control functions
Watchdog launches consultation
CFA UK report: Investment start-ups struggle to succeed
2017 and 2018 weak years for start-up activity
Brexit uncertainty hangs over new ESMA powers
Newly granted powers in 2020
MiFID mythbusters: The facts behind 10% depreciation reporting
Impact performance data tells different story to common beliefs
ESMA reveals plans to harmonise performance fee regulation
Publishes consultation paper
Update: FCA reveals permanent CFD retail restrictions
Makes ESMA restrictions permanent
Fitch hit with record ESMA fine for conflict of interest breach
Took place between 2013 and 2018
Avoiding the 'ethical' trap
Taking responsible investing more seriously
Morningstar praises EU regulators for PRIIPs review
Review to complete by year-end
ESMA signs Brexit MoU with FCA as UK regulator outlines new powers
Maintains delegation standards
ESMA: Fees erode 25% of retail investors' fund returns
Passive equity funds ‘consistently’ outperforming active counterparts
Crypto assets face EU-wide regulation
Follows HM Treasury-led report
EFAMA: Give fund managers the data 'toolkit' to improve liquidity stress testing
ESMA to publish new guidance by June
FCA: Brexit implementation period could see UK lumbered with raft of financial services legislation
Could be forced to accept "more than 30" new rules
Warning 'flawed' PRIIPs extension would impact credibility of global UCITS brand
Clash over regulation continues
EU regulators prepare for no-deal Brexit with MiFID II back-up plans
No-deal could mean market participants losing their authorisations
EFAMA joins calls to fix PRIIPs failings 'as soon as possible'
‘Causing serious detriment’ to investors
FCA Conference: Action on PRIIPs and MiFID II, Brexit frustrations and the rise of passives
'Take this very seriously'
Pressure must be kept up on PRIIPs
To help consumers make better investment decisions
EU regulators issue market risk warnings on Brexit and cyber-security
Cyber-security is an 'escalating threat'
Update: ESMA introduces CFD restrictions for sales to retail investors
Backed by the FCA