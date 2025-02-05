MainStreet Partners' Francesco Tosto: Ensuring consistency across EU for sustainability funds

Under the mandate received by the European Union, the Platform on Sustainable Finance (PSF) has been working to enhance the effectiveness of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).
This includes ensuring consistency with the broader Sustainable Finance Framework. In December 2024, the PSF released a proposal for a new categorisation scheme for financial products, which it recommends the European Commission implements as part of the SFDR review process later this year. The proposed categorisation, designed with investors in mind, introduces three distinct categories of sustainability strategies: 'Sustainable', 'Transition' and 'ESG Collection'. SDR 'not straightforward' for MPS providers and DFMs Each category has clearly defined minimum criteria, objective...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes