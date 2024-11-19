ESMA recommends EU to move to T+1 settlement cycle by October 2027

Aligning with UK timeline

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

The European Securities and Markets Authority has recommended that the European Union rolls out the T+1 settlement cycle in October 2027, aligning with the UK’s planned timeline.

In a report published on Monday (18 November), the financial watchdog said migration to the T+1 settlement should take place by an "optimal date" of 11 October 2027, while urging a "coordinated approach" across Europe to achieve this timeline. The regulator said it considered the industry to need at least 31 months to prepare and make the necessary investments and adapt processes, as well as the urgency to address the "misalignment" with international capital markets. IA urges UK, EU and Swiss regulators to align T+1 settlement rollout timeline ESMA said the operationalisation of T...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Diversity Project launches study on link between cognitive diversity and investment performance

Fidelity International to adopt FCA 'Sustainability Focus' label for trio of funds

More on Europe

Eurozone inflation dips below ECB target for the first time in over three years
Europe

Eurozone inflation dips below ECB target for the first time in over three years

Down to 1.8% in September

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 01 October 2024 • 1 min read
Investors raise alarm over impact of rising populism on European stocks
Europe

Investors raise alarm over impact of rising populism on European stocks

Political gridlock expected

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 26 September 2024 • 4 min read
Partner Insight: Has the European credit cycle been extended?
Europe

Partner Insight: Has the European credit cycle been extended?

Derek Hynes, Fixed Income Portfolio Manager and Will Prentis, Fixed Income Investment Specialist at Wellington Management
clock 21 June 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot