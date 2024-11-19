ESMA recommends EU to move to T+1 settlement cycle by October 2027

The European Securities and Markets Authority has recommended that the European Union rolls out the T+1 settlement cycle in October 2027, aligning with the UK’s planned timeline.
In a report published on Monday (18 November), the financial watchdog said migration to the T+1 settlement should take place by an "optimal date" of 11 October 2027, while urging a "coordinated approach" across Europe to achieve this timeline. The regulator said it considered the industry to need at least 31 months to prepare and make the necessary investments and adapt processes, as well as the urgency to address the "misalignment" with international capital markets. IA urges UK, EU and Swiss regulators to align T+1 settlement rollout timeline ESMA said the operationalisation of T...
