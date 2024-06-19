European watchdogs call for overhaul of sustainable labels in SFDR review

The European Banking Authority (EBA), European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) and European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) have argued for a sustainable investment system to "help consumers navigate the broad selection of sustainable products" and support the full transition to sustainable finance. FIF 2024: Half of Article 8 funds target less than 10% of sustainable investments In a joint opinion document published on Tuesday (18 June), the three ESAs urged the European Commission to consider the introduction of investment categories with "clear objecti...