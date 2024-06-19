European watchdogs call for overhaul of sustainable labels in SFDR review

The Joint Committee of the European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) has called on the European Commission to introduce a product classification system in its review of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).
The European Banking Authority (EBA), European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) and European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) have argued for a sustainable investment system to "help consumers navigate the broad selection of sustainable products" and support the full transition to sustainable finance. FIF 2024: Half of Article 8 funds target less than 10% of sustainable investments In a joint opinion document published on Tuesday (18 June), the three ESAs urged the European Commission to consider the introduction of investment categories with "clear objecti...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes