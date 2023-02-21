European investors denounce latest sustainable fund name rules

'Lack of clarity'

Sian Barnett Wike
clock • 2 min read
European investors denounce latest sustainable fund name rules

The European Fund and Asset Management Association has criticised the European Securities and Markets Authority's latest guidelines for ESG fund names.

Under ESMA's proposed regulations, for a fund to use "any ESG-related words" in its name, at least 80% of its holdings must be "used to meet the environmental or social characteristics or sustainable investment objectives". 

FCA consultation closes: Respondents raise concerns over SDR labelling proposals

While EFAMA has shared its support for "setting common rules", its feedback to the watchdog urges that ESMA "delays [its] proposed guidelines until the lack of clarity on what constitutes a 'sustainable investment' is rectified". 

ESMA's Consultation on Guidelines on funds' names using ESG or sustainability-related terms gave market participants two months to respond to the proposals, for which the deadline for submission was 20 February 2023. 

A more lenient scenario is proposed for fund names containing only "sustainable" and direct variants - between 50% and 80% of holdings must be allocated to assets that meet sustainable investment objectives - according to the fund's investment strategy disclosed as part of SFDR Delegated Regulation.

Anyve Arakelijan, regulatory policy adviser at EFAMA, said: "It is unlikely that a methodology built on an unclear legal definition will increase investor understanding of ESG funds and adequately address greenwashing concerns.

"Rather than imposing a threshold, it would be more proportionate to mirror ESMA's supervisory guidance on sustainability risks and disclosures by ensuring that use of ESG-related terms is supported in a material way with sufficient evidence of sustainability characteristics in the fund's investment objectives and strategy."

The latest efforts from ESMA to erect guardrails around sustainable fund terminology have unfolded concurrently with those from the Financial Conduct Authority, from which the equivalent domestic consultation closed less than a month ago. While both reforms attract personalised criticism, one commonality is a concern for misalignments with other ESG policy efforts at home and abroad.

FCA and EU greenwashing regulations: Key differences

EFAMA wants to see ESMA working "together with the European Commission to resolve interoperability issues between the guidelines and SFDR, MiFID/IDD etc.", echoing the UK Investment Association's insistence for the FCA's SDR to include "recognition of [the] importance of cross-border distribution" and "the importance of ensuring the UK's regime is as compatible with other initiatives".

In its complete response to the FCA's proposals this January, the IA cited a collaboration already underway between the two fund associations, which takes matters into their own hands: "The IA along with the pan EU trade body, EFAMA, are working towards ensuring minimum standards under the SFDR so consumers can have confidence that the funds in which they are invested support their own sustainable interests and objectives."

Sian Barnett Wike is deputy editor of Sustainable Investment

Related Topics

Sian Barnett Wike
Author spotlight

Sian Barnett Wike

View profile
More from Sian Barnett Wike

AGM season to focus on quantifying climate impacts within company accounts

FCA: 'What gets measured and incentivised gets done'

More on ESG

“We just want to make sure that risks are being appropriately disclosed and that every company is playing by the rules.”
ESG

Vanguard defends decision to quit Net Zero Asset Managers - reports

'Our voice was being drowned out'

Laura Miller
clock 21 February 2023 • 2 min read
AGM season to focus on quantifying climate impacts within company accounts
ESG

AGM season to focus on quantifying climate impacts within company accounts

The Investment Association has identified "accounting for climate change" as a critical focus area for AGM season in 2023. 

Sian Barnett Wike
Sian Barnett Wike
clock 20 February 2023 • 3 min read
Jenn-Hui Tan, Fidelity Global Head of Stewardship & Sustainable Investing
ESG

Industry Voice: Companies sticking with ESG despite challenges - but one key blindspot remains

Jenn-Hui Tan, Global Head of Stewardship & Sustainable Investing, Fidelity International
clock 20 February 2023 • 8 min read
Most read
01

155-year old trust Investment Company weighs options to wind up

22 February 2023 • 2 min read
02

FCA director urges firms to 'eat the frog' as Consumer Duty deadline looms

22 February 2023 • 2 min read
03

Baillie Gifford and abrdn join Jupiter in delivering worst UK equity maximum drawdowns in 2023

21 February 2023 • 4 min read
04

European investors denounce latest sustainable fund name rules

21 February 2023 • 2 min read
05

Ruffer hails 'remarkable performance' but issues warning of further volatility

22 February 2023 • 2 min read
06

HANetf hires head of business development

22 February 2023 • 1 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot