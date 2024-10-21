EU's markets watchdog makes case to be bloc's capital markets supervisor – reports

Chair of ESMA, Verena Ross, told the Financial Times that an effective regulatory and supervisory framework is lacking within the EU and therefore "is one of the areas that we need to focus on". Ross made the case for a sector-by-sector analysis to "evaluate in which areas it would make sense to move a step further to central EU supervision". European watchdogs call for overhaul of sustainable labels in SFDR review "We need to look particularly at all the cross-border systematically important infrastructure players," the ESMA chair added, a measure that would include exchanges an...