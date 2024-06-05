FIF 2024: Half of Article 8 funds target less than 10% of sustainable investments

Speaking at Investment Week's Future of Investment Festival today (5 June), Hortense Bioy, director of sustainable research and global manager research at Morningstar, revealed that the vast majority of Article 8 funds in Europe target as little as 10% in sustainable investments. This compared to around 90% for Article 9 funds. As a result, the different definitions of what sustainable investment is have also resulted in greater exposure to fossil fuels among both Article 8 and 9 funds, according to Bioy. At the same time, they tend to be less involved in controversial activities –...