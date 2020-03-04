Equity fund
Flows into equity funds slowed in January as coronavirus fears ramped up
Active funds took 'brunt of selling' during the month
Equity market rally drives BMO Global Equity Market Neutral 2019 performance collapse
Fund 'remains viable and fully invested'
Demand for bonds propels October retail sales to £2.5bn
According to latest Investment Association figures
Update: Woodford Income Focus fate to be decided by year-end
New letter to investors today
UK equity managers back St James's Place as hedge funds up short positions
Firm gets backing amid fee structure criticism
Liontrust boasts £1.4bn inflows over six months
Double the inflows for the same period in 2018
Take profits or run the risk of a correction
Dilemmas facing the modern-day active manager
Fidelity launches sustainable family of funds range
Sustainable Family will offer best-in-class and sustainable thematic funds
Janus Henderson's Chamberlayne gets co-manager on sustainable fund
Effective end of June
Woodford says 'no' to waiving fee on suspended Equity Income fund
Fee to remain unchanged
UK investors bought into equities for first time in 2016 in November
Net retail sales of £583m as investors 'tempted' back in
Cautious investors pull nearly £1bn from equity funds in October
Global equity funds the only beneficiary
Pictet expands total return range with long/short global equity fund
Managed by Matthieu Fleck in Geneva
Train favourite Pearson down 9% on poor sales figures
Led FTSE 100 down 0.6%
Woodford launches offshore feeder fund for £9.6bn Equity Income
Available from 13 October
IA finds no evidence of hidden fees in equity funds
Research conducted with Fitz Partners
Aviva Investors announces senior manager shakeup following double departure
Mark Denham and Simon Young leave firm
Woodford IM to hire former Standard Life director for top governance role
To replace Mary Reilly
Nikko AM launches Japan Focus Equity fund for Watanabe
Replicates existing strategy
Why multi-asset managers are turning to 'liquid alternative' strategies
Multi-asset managers reveal how they are turning to 'hedge fund-like' liquid alternative strategies in 2016, in a bid to protect portfolios and generate returns across the market cycle. Hardeep Tawakley reports
Revealed: Winners of the Lipper UK Fund Awards 2016
BlackRock snaps two awards
MFS launches global long/short fund for Swanson
Tactical overlay to hedge risk