Europe-domiciled funds suffer worst month since March 2020

Net outflows climbed to €28.4bn over the month. Fixed income funds suffered most, with €84bn flowing out of bond funds, making the first half of 2022 the worst on record for the asset class, while European money market funds shed €8bn.

Net redemptions in equity funds climbed to €12.1bn, though passive funds continued to have positive monthly flows.

Refinitiv: Equity funds see almost €7bn outflows in June

June was a negative month for all major asset classes. Investors withdrew €2.5bn from commodity funds, €2.1bn from alternative strategies and €1.7bn from diversified allocation funds.

Long-term Article 8 vehicles also shed €17bn, while Article 9 products took in €686m over the month. Article 9 funds were the only group to maintain a positive organic growth rate in the second quarter of the year, at 1.25%.

"Soaring inflation, supply chain strain growing recession fears, and great uncertainty surrounding the war in Ukraine are turning investors' sentiment sour," the report said.

Morningstar: European fixed income funds suffer €16.5bn net outflows in May

UK Government bond funds, designated in pounds, saw the highest net inflows at the Morningstar category level, gaining €3.5bn in June. Laggards included euro ultra short-term bond funds which experienced the largest net redemptions, reaching €3.9bn.

Pimco, Eurizon and BlackRock suffered the biggest redemptions, while Aviva, CaixaBank and Lyxor came out on top. BlackRock lost nearly €2.9bn over the month.

AUM in long-term funds domiciled in Europe dropped to €10.7trn at the end of June 2022, down from €11.3trn as of the end of May.