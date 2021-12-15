Long-term funds' net inflows hit record €677bn worldwide - EFAMA report

According to the report, worldwide long-term funds recorded net inflows of €677bn, up by €4bn compared to the €673bn of inflows in Q2, 2021.

The United States saw the largest net inflows (€208bn), followed by Europe (€206bn), and the Asia-Pacific region (€160bn).

Bond funds attracted the largest net sales (€287bn), with strong demand in the United States (€130bn), followed by Europe (€67bn) and China (€53bn).

The net sales of equity funds also remained strong, with total sales reaching €195bn), with the United States (€72bn), Europe (€57bn) and Japan (€26bn) recording the highest net sales.

Multi-asset funds recorded €163bn of total net inflows, up from €119bn in Q2 2021, with Europe accounting for the majority of global net sales (€75bn), followed by China (€32bn) and Canada (€20bn).

Meanwhile net sales of money market funds (MMFs) continued to decline. According to the report, MMFs recorded net inflows of €18bn, compared to €14bn in Q2 2021.

The United States saw net sales of MMF drop to €7bn compared to €32bn in Q2, 2021. In addition, China which is traditionally a strong market for MMFs, also saw relatively low net inflows (€12bn).

Bernard Delbecque, senior director for economics and research said: "Worldwide net sales of equity, bond and multi-asset investment funds remained strong in Q3 2021, in a context of sustained investor confidence despite greater stock market volatility."