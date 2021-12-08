Investors anticipate Omicron turbulence in equity sell-off

According to Calastone's latest Fund Flow Index (FFI), overall volume of transactions accelerated 60% between Thursday 25 November and Monday 29 November, reflecting investor scepticism towards the latest Coronavirus variant and its knock on effects for the economy.

According to the funds network, the real impact of Omicron on equity investments remains uncertain, however.

"Despite the large outflows at the end of the month, equity funds saw inflows totalling a net £528m in November," the report said.

"This is one third of the average for the last twelve months. This is a positive figure of course, but it disguises a growing increase in risk aversion among investors, which is revealed once we look at the individual categories of which funds investors were trading. For example, November was the worst month on Calastone's record for US and European equity funds, with a net outflow of £395m and £534m respectively."

Outflows from UK equity funds also climbed to £464m, making November the sixth-worst month on record for the sector, according to the data.

Nevertheless, over the course of the month equity funds did see inflows thanks to record buying in the ESG space, which enjoyed inflows of $1.5bn, though overall investor ‘risk aversion' was the notable trend, as was transition to money ‘safe-havens.'

Money market funds have seen substantial outflows over the last decade, but in November, investors drove £108m into them.

Meanwhile, rising bond yields pushed investors to reduce commitments to fixed income funds.

"Covid-19 continues to be a key driver of both market sentiment, and fund flows. The spasm at the end of the month that saw a sudden rush for the exits and a spike in trading volumes was a clear reaction to Omicron's discovery, though the selling was measured, rather than a rout," said Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone.

"Meanwhile, the record outflow from European equity funds reflects the vicious fourth wave that was already sweeping through many countries and the imposition of new restrictions, even before Omicron appeared on the scene," he added.