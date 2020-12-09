Calastone: Vaccine causes second highest equity flows ever

Confidence peaked in November with equity fund flows of £2.3bn

The breakthrough of a vaccine for Covid-19 sparked the second highest month of equity fund flows on record, according to new data from Calastone.

This boost to investors' confidence meant equity inflows of £2.3bn were registered in November, making this second highest month of equity fund flows on record.

The highest month of equity inflows remains April 2020 when investors poured a net £2.7bn into these funds.

Covid-19 prompts transactions surge across Calastone network

Calastone's daily trading data shows that, in the five days prior to Pfizer's announcement of a vaccine breakthrough, equity funds experienced outflows of £389m.

In the five days after this announcement, equity funds received inflows totalling £1.4bn.

Inflow spikes of £897m and £429m followed similar announcements from Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca respectively.

"The long-awaited vaccine news could scarcely have been any better," said Calastone head of global markets Edward Glyn.

"Despite languishing in renewed lockdown confinement, investors went off to the races to celebrate. Active fund managers will also celebrate such a successful month after enduring months of outflows.

"Anchored in monthly savings plans, index-tracking fund flows tend to be steady and positive, but active funds benefit much more when there is a big positive swing in sentiment."

In November active equity funds had their best month in over five years, receiving £1.6bn of new capital. The lion's share of new capital went to global funds but emerging market funds and North American funds also experienced sizeable inflows.

Investors pull £336m from property funds in October - Calastone

In terms of passives, sentiment remained the same and November's inflows for index-tracking funds remained exactly in line with the year before at £713m.

At the same time, ESG funds experienced record inflows as these received more new capital in November than the five years leading up to January 2020.

During November, ESG funds received £820m in inflows which came off the back of huge turnover in equity funds as a whole.

Calastone data shows investors placed buy and sell orders totalling £24bn, just one of two months on Calastone's records that turnover in equity funds exceeded £20bn.