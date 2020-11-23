Ex-Stewart Investors and Fidelity EM pros launch first Aikya fund

The Aikya Global Emerging Markets fund will invest in mid- and large-cap equities

Aikya Investment Management has launched its first UCITS fund since the boutique was founded by former emerging market portfolio managers from Stewart Investors and Fidelity earlier this year.

The Aikya Global Emerging Markets fund, which will launch with $140m of seed capital, will invest in mid- and large-cap equities, with the aim of providing a total return in excess of the MSCI Emerging Markets index (USD).

A UCITS ICAV pooled fund, the fund will be managed by former Stewart Investors portfolio managers Ashish Swarup and Tom Allen, and ex-Fidelity portfolio manager Rahul Desai.

Aikya, which means "oneness" in Sanskrit, was launched in May with Australian asset management house Pinnacle backing the firm with a minority equity stake and providing non-investment support functions. The firm's co-founders hold a majority equity stake.

The firm's investment approach focuses on identifying businesses with high quality stewardship credentials in order to deliver long-term capital growth for investors. All investment decisions incorporate ESG analysis, which takes key sustainability considerations into account.

'Double black swan' spells largest emerging market GDP decline on record

Swarup said: "As a team we have been investing in emerging markets for several decades, and we continue to identify talented entrepreneurs and proven business groups who can grow their businesses through different market cycles.

"By aligning ourselves with honest and conservative business owners and being valuation disciplined, we are able to mitigate many of the risks traditionally associated with emerging markets, which means strong downside protection for our clients."