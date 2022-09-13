Quilter Investors launches timber equity strategy

Will be part of the WealthSelect Managed Portfolio Service

The Quilter Investors Timber Equity will be managed by Pictet Asset Management and target companies driving sustainable forestry and the production of wood-based materials.

Investee companies will also work to ensure trees are replanted and that re-growth is allowed to aid carbon capture, whilst seeking to maintain biodiversity.

The fund will focus on players throughout the timber value chain providing bio-degradable substitutes to plastics, concrete or steel.

It will exclude companies with exposure, above a certain level, to activities that are harmful to the environment or society, including investments in countries where forest legislation is weak.

Stuart Clark, portfolio manager of Quilter's WealthSelect, said: "The timber industry has the potential to touch upon many areas where tackling environmental challenges is becoming an integral focus, be that forest management, packaging solutions or the construction industry."

Dan Franklin, head of UK wholesale at Pictet Asset Management, added: "We are delighted to have been awarded this mandate and share Quilter Investors' enthusiasm for investing in sustainable solutions.

"The Timber strategy is an important environmental solution, as Timber is nature's answer to carbon capture, storage and sustainable alternatives to fossil-based materials."

WealthSelect currently uses a range of sub-advised mandates, as well as third party funds.