Calastone: Equity fund inflows surge to £2.4bn in December

Vaccine optimism helped equity fund inflows surge to £2.4bn in December, the second-best month on record, according to new data from Calastone.

This took equity fund inflows to a five-year high of £4.6bn in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the whole of 2020, equity inflows were £7.5bn, almost four times greater than 2019.

"The coronacoaster year for equity funds ended on a high as rock-bottom interest rates and the prospect of mass vaccination boosted both stockmarket valuations and the appetite to hold shares," said Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone.

Calastone: Vaccine causes second highest equity flows ever

The report said index fund flows comfortably beat active fund flows over the course of the whole year.

Index equity funds sold strongly all year, with inflows totalling £8.1bn, compared to active equity funds which had inflows of £6.4bn.

The year ended with a sharp improvement for active equity funds, with December inflows of £1.7bn, the best month since July 2015. ESG strategies accounted for half of the new capital inflows, with active global, North American and European funds making up the rest.

While European equity funds had been firmly out of investor favour over the past two years, flows started picking up in August 2020. European funds logged flows of 487m in December, the best ever month for this category.

Even though 2020 was a rough year for UK equity funds, December saw negativity moderate.

The signing of the UK/EU trade deal along with the commencement of the vaccination programme in December helped boost UK stocks.

December outflows overall were the lowest in months, with the flow of funds turning positive in the last five trading days of the year to the tune of £148m.

Glyn said that countries with low growth characteristics and a high yield, like the UK, have been "left far behind" both in valuation terms and fund flows, with the pandemic and Brexit only adding to investor distaste for UK assets.

ESG equity funds enjoyed phenomenal growth all year, accounting for more than half of all the flows into equity funds in 2020. This boom continued in December with investors buying a record £1.1bn of ESG funds.

"No other single strategy has garnered as much in new capital in 2020 as ESG equity funds. Active fund managers will be overjoyed that ESG is now mainstream and represents an area where they have a real edge over passive funds, at least for the time being," said Glyn.