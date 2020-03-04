EMEA
European investors 'risk on' as global equity funds remain best sellers in January
Refinitiv monthly European fund flow report
BennBridge appoints Doug Stewart as CEO
Former Oppenheimer EMEA chief exec moves
Why unloved investments deserve more attention
'WYSIATI' behavioural phenomenon among investors
BMO appoints head of product EMEA
Joins from Fidante Partners
Saudi Aramco listing shines spotlight on reforming Saudi Arabia
Natural resource and population tailwinds
Invesco hires new head of ETF capital markets team
For UK, Benelux and Nordic region
Invesco hires BlackRock's Miller to strengthen UK ETF business
Firm aims to be a top-three EMEA player by 2021
The opportunities in the Gulf markets
Saudi Arabia's successful 'Future Investment Initiative' ('Davos in the desert') last month and the much-anticipated listing of Aramco have reminded us of the potential of the Gulf region for investors.
Janus Henderson distribution head departs
Greg Jones leaves after ten years
BlackRock launches 'Europe's first' ESG high-yield bond ETFs
Funds to reflect sustainability objectives
JPMAM launches sustainable EM equity fund
Targets 'best in class' industry leaders
Investors must 'rethink safe havens' - JPMAM
New report on Long Term Capital Market Assumptions
Over 80% of investors plan to allocate more to China in coming year despite trade war
Survey uncovers 'bullish stance' on China
Somerset 'contrarian' Asquith targets LatAm and EMEA in latest EM launch
New Discovery fund offers investors an alternative to "index anchoring"
IPO activity to remain subdued in Q4 amid 'sea change' on US tech listings 'bubble'
Global public offerings fall to three-year low in first nine months of 2019
Trick or treat: The spookiest market events of the year
What moments have freaked investors out the most?
Barings' Cooper: Women in the industry 'need the confidence to back themselves'
The story behind the company's Women's Network
The unlikely sweet spot in unloved EM equities
The case for emerging market (EM) small caps on a long-term basis is compelling.
Somerset to launch EM small and mid-cap fund for Asquith
Second vehicle for manager
Franklin Templeton launches range of five liquid hedge fund strategies
In partnership with alternatives boutique K2 Advisors
An interesting conundrum for asset allocators
Need for diverse portfolio return drivers
Oil price rise reaction: 'Likely to remain volatile'
Uncertainty around restoration of Saudi production levels
Fund selectors to allocate more to ETFs despite bear market liquidity fears
EMEA fund selectors to allocate 34% to ETFs in two to three years
Life after the European elections: A changed landscape in the EU
'Significant eurozone reform' on the cards