Invesco launches S&P 500 Equal Weight Swap ETF

Invesco has launched an ETF tracking the S&P 500Equal Weight index, while applying its multi-counterparty swap-based model.
The firm said its S&P 500 Equal Weight Swap ETF is the "first swap-based equal weight ETF in the world", providing investors with exposure to the equal weight index. Invesco unveils trio of future-focused thematic ETFs The ETF is constructed from the parent S&P 500 index, including the same constituents but equally weighting them at each rebalancing date rather than weighting companies according to their market capitalisation, Invesco explained. It will track the index's performance through swap-based replication, meaning the ETF will hold a basket of quality equities and deliver t...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes