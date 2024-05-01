Private markets giants Brookfield and Oaktree roll out fund platform for UK wealth market

Regulated under Luxembourg's UCI part II

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

Brookfield Oaktree Private Wealth Solutions has rolled out a Luxembourg-domiciled open-ended fund platform for high-net-worth investors across EMEA, Asia and Latin America.

The platform, which is regulated under Luxembourg's UCI part II fund regime, gives investors greater access to Brookfield and Oaktree private markets strategies. These include Brookfield's perpetual infrastructure strategy, which invests in individual deals and assets across renewable power and transition, data, utilities, transport, and midstream.  Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions said it plans to add additional strategies, including Oaktree credit strategies, onto the platform in the coming quarters.  Blackstone enjoys best quarter for individual investor fundraising in nearly...

