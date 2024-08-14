Morningstar director of manager research departs after 14 years

He is set to join the financial regulator as a senior adviser in the capital markets department, according to a LinkedIn post. "[I am] looking forward to participating in the FSA's important work to, among others, enable the balanced operation of supervised entities, foster public confidence in financial markets, and promote compliance with good practices," he said. Morningstar Wealth taps Brooks Macdonald for wealth solutions lead Möttölä joined Morningstar as an editor and fund analyst in September 2010 covering Finnish mutual fund research and website editorial content, having...