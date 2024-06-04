Franklin Templeton steps up wealth strategy with double hire for alternatives solutions team

Szemere, who previously led business development for alternatives, EMEA at Franklin Templeton, has been appointed as head of alternatives, EMEA, wealth management. He will lead a team focused on the distribution of private market solutions to the EMEA wealth channel, as well as strengthening the firm's strategic partnerships. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in July 2019, Szemere worked as a portfolio manager for alternatives at Columbia Threadneedle for over a decade before leading the liquid alternatives and strategic relations team for EMEA. Franklin Templeton rebrands Metaverse...