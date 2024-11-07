BlackRock unveils set of iShares bond UCITS ETFs

iBonds surpass $6.3bn AUM in EMEA

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

BlackRock has launched a range of eight iShares iBonds UCITS ETFs based on investment grade corporate bond exposure.

The launch will extend the iShares range of fixed maturity UCITS ETFs to 25 funds, with maturity ranging from 2025 to 2034. BlackRock said the addition of the eight ETFs – maturing in December 2031, 2032, 2033 and 2034,  across both dollars and euros – will provide "affordable access to the corporate bond market". BlackRock expands iShares range with four sovereign bond ETFs "As the range of iBonds UCITS ETFs grows, investors will be able to benefit from additional versatility to meet specific portfolio needs and expanding use-cases such as bond laddering," said Brett Pybus, global...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Schroders Americas CEO Phil Middleton to become head of UK as James Rainbow exits

Trio of fixed income funds awarded RSMR rating

More on Bonds

BlackRock unveils set of iShares bond UCITS ETFs
Bonds

BlackRock unveils set of iShares bond UCITS ETFs

iBonds surpass $6.3bn AUM in EMEA

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 07 November 2024 • 1 min read
UK gilt yields hit 2024 high as investors mull over Budget borrowing
Bonds

UK gilt yields hit 2024 high as investors mull over Budget borrowing

10-year gilt yield rises to 4.45%

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 31 October 2024 • 2 min read
EdenTree IM debuts 'tailor-made' global government bond fund in response to client demand
Bonds

EdenTree IM debuts 'tailor-made' global government bond fund in response to client demand

Global Select Government Bond fund

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 29 October 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot