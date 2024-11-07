BlackRock unveils set of iShares bond UCITS ETFs

The launch will extend the iShares range of fixed maturity UCITS ETFs to 25 funds, with maturity ranging from 2025 to 2034. BlackRock said the addition of the eight ETFs – maturing in December 2031, 2032, 2033 and 2034, across both dollars and euros – will provide "affordable access to the corporate bond market". BlackRock expands iShares range with four sovereign bond ETFs "As the range of iBonds UCITS ETFs grows, investors will be able to benefit from additional versatility to meet specific portfolio needs and expanding use-cases such as bond laddering," said Brett Pybus, global...