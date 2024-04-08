Investment Association names JP Morgan AM's Stephens ETF committee chair

Stephens, who currently serves as JPMAM's global co-head of ETF capital markets, has replaced DWS global head of capital markets Keshava Shastry, who is stepping down from the committee after four years. Rajat Tiwari, iShares EMEA global markets at BlackRock, has been appointed deputy chair, succeeding Stephens, who held the role from April 2020. Newton IM and M&G Investments chiefs Munro and Pinto join Investment Association board Galina Dimitrova, director, investment and capital markets at the IA, said: "We would like to thank Keshava Shastry for his time and dedication to tak...