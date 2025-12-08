Santander AM CEO Samantha Ricciardi to join Fidelity as head of EMEA

Joins in March 2026

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Fidelity International has appointed current Santander Asset Management CEO Samantha Ricciardi as head of EMEA, effective from March 2026.

