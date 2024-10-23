ESG adoption in EMEA hits 'all-time high' amid global political and economic headwinds

According to Capital Group's latest ESG Global Study, 94% of respondents surveyed across EMEA were ESG users in 2024, one percentage point higher than a year before and up from 87% in 2021, as ESG adoption globally remained at a record high. Meanwhile, ESG adoption rates across Asia-Pacific and North America remained unchanged from 2023, at 93% and 75%, respectively. Nearly seven in ten surveyed (68%) cited regulatory compliance as the main driver of ESG adoption, with one portfolio manager at a German private bank mentioned by the report arguing that "under EU regulations, we now ha...