ESG adoption in EMEA hits 'all-time high' amid global political and economic headwinds

Capital Group’s ESG Global Study

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 3 min read

ESG implementation has hit an all-time high in EMEA as investors around the world step up allocations to multi-thematic ESG strategies.

According to Capital Group's latest ESG Global Study, 94% of respondents surveyed across EMEA were ESG users in 2024, one percentage point higher than a year before and up from 87% in 2021, as ESG adoption globally remained at a record high.  Meanwhile, ESG adoption rates across Asia-Pacific and North America remained unchanged from 2023, at 93% and 75%, respectively. Nearly seven in ten surveyed (68%) cited regulatory compliance as the main driver of ESG adoption, with one portfolio manager at a German private bank mentioned by the report arguing that "under EU regulations, we now ha...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

IMF warns of market complacency amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty

UK funds record steepest drop in fees in the last decade

More on ESG

ESG adoption in EMEA hits 'all-time high' amid global political and economic headwinds
ESG

ESG adoption in EMEA hits 'all-time high' amid global political and economic headwinds

Capital Group’s ESG Global Study

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 23 October 2024 • 3 min read
Wealth managers and advisers say FCA's sustainability labels 'to boost trust'
ESG

Wealth managers and advisers say FCA's sustainability labels 'to boost trust'

Sustainability Focus most likely to be used

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 21 October 2024 • 2 min read
ESG appetite among investors drops for third consecutive year
ESG

ESG appetite among investors drops for third consecutive year

AIC's ESG Attitudes Tracker

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 14 October 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot