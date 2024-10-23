ESG adoption in EMEA hits 'all-time high' amid global political and economic headwinds

ESG implementation has hit an all-time high in EMEA as investors around the world step up allocations to multi-thematic ESG strategies.
According to Capital Group's latest ESG Global Study, 94% of respondents surveyed across EMEA were ESG users in 2024, one percentage point higher than a year before and up from 87% in 2021, as ESG adoption globally remained at a record high. Meanwhile, ESG adoption rates across Asia-Pacific and North America remained unchanged from 2023, at 93% and 75%, respectively. Nearly seven in ten surveyed (68%) cited regulatory compliance as the main driver of ESG adoption, with one portfolio manager at a German private bank mentioned by the report arguing that "under EU regulations, we now ha...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes