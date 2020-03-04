EIS
Revealed: Winners of the Tax Efficiency Awards 2019/20
Awards for TIME Investments and Parkwalk
Taking the temperature of the tax efficient sector
How are VCTs and EIS products doing?
The realities of changes to EIS tax breaks
A cause for celebration?
Does a new type of venture capitalist need to come to the fore?
Greater dependency on UK growth companies needed
Revealed: Finalists for IW's Tax Efficiency Awards 2018/19
Ceremony takes place on 30 November
One year on: How the new EIS and SEIS regime is bedding down
Ahead of this year's Budget
How will demand for VCTs and EISs hold up in 2018/19?
Tax-efficient investment commentators predict demand for venture capital trusts (VCTs) will be "huge" this tax year but warn fundraising levels could be hit by a lack of available capacity and other pressures from new rules.
Easter Gallery Series: Last chance for 'EISter' investing
Remaining schemes to invest in
John Glencross: Don't mourn death of asset-backed EIS schemes
UK can be world’s entrepreneurial capital
Update: Curtains for lower-risk EIS as Finance Bill receives Royal Assent
Royal Assent received today
Government considers 'knowledge-intensive EIS fund structure'
Consultation ends on 11 May 2018
How should EIS investors respond to new rules this tax year?
Deadline approaching
Wealth Club acquires execution-only broker Clubfinance
Assets under influence up to £435m
SyndicateRoom launches active fund offering investors access to UK scale-ups
Complements Fund Twenty8
Going 'all in': The Autumn Budget represents a huge step up for EIS
There was major news in the Autumn Budget for the enterprise investment scheme (EIS), with significant changes that greatly enhance what was already a world-leading set of tax incentives, writes Dermot Campbell is CEO of Kuber Ventures.
Industry welcomes Hammond's plans to boost UK scale-up companies but challenges remain to attract 'mainstream' investment
Industry commentators have welcomed Chancellor Philip Hammond's plans to support the growth of early-stage UK companies, as announced in last week's Budget, but some are sceptical about whether the changes could help raise significantly more capital through...
Autumn Budget 2017: New EIS and VCT rules revealed to boost investment in higher risk businesses
Support for knowledge-intensive businesses
A question of access: Realising the goals of the Patient Capital Review on venture capital schemes
Despite the UK being home to one of the world's most dominant financial centres, it ranks only 13th in the OECD in terms of the number of scale-up businesses based in the country.
Hybrid SEIS/EIS PlayFund talks about 2016-17 Tax Efficiency Awards boost
Ahead of this year's event
Gosling's Grouse: Trouble in Paradise
Tax affairs of rich and famous
An open letter to Philip Hammond on EIS and VCTs
From Kin Capital
Revealed: Finalists for the 2017/18 Investment Week Tax Efficiency Awards
Ceremony on 1 December
Fears VCTs and EIS may become 'soft targets' for politicians
Vehicles may face restrictions in autumn Budget
Warning on EIS budget clampdown
Plans to stop high earners abusing tax reliefs