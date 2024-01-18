Calculus launches next EIS offering with tech and healthcare focus

The fund will close on 5 April.

The provider announced the start of the fund today (18 January) and confirmed it will offer investors a portfolio of at least six companies.

The fund - which has a minimum investment of £25,000 - follows Calculus' first EIS offering which closed in April 2023.

Calculus launches £10m VCT fundraise

Chief executive and co-founder John Glencross said the new fund offers more straightforward tax planning to investors.

"It also provides the conscientious investor with a chance to support a new wave of UK companies while enhancing their own wealth," he added.

Investors can claim income tax relief at up to 30% with the fund, which itself will aim to return £2 tax free for each £1 invested.

The fund will close on 5 April.