Calculus launches next EIS offering with tech and healthcare focus

Hope Coumbe
The fund will close on 5 April.
A new enterprise investment scheme (EIS) fund focused on investing in UK technology and healthcare companies has been launched by Calculus.

The provider announced the start of the fund today (18 January) and confirmed it will offer investors a portfolio of at least six companies.

The fund - which has a minimum investment of £25,000 - follows Calculus' first EIS offering which closed in April 2023.

Chief executive and co-founder John Glencross said the new fund offers more straightforward tax planning to investors.

"It also provides the conscientious investor with a chance to support a new wave of UK companies while enhancing their own wealth," he added.

Investors can claim income tax relief at up to 30% with the fund, which itself will aim to return £2 tax free for each £1 invested.

