UK government greenlights continuation of EIS and VCT schemes

Following European Commission approval

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

The Labour government has extended two leading investment schemes for another decade as part of its aim to “help grow the economy and rebuild Britain”.

Having received approval in August from the European Commission to prolong the Venture Capital Trust (VCT) and Enterprise Investment Schemes (EIS), the Treasury confirmed yesterday (4 September) it will extend the sunset clause until 5 April 2035.  European Commission approves ten-year UK sunset clause extension for VCTs and EIS The Treasury said the extension of the two schemes is "part of its relentless pursuit of growth" as startups and entrepreneurs can help to "grow and rebuild Britain".  Over £41bn of investment has been generated from the schemes over the previous three deca...

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
