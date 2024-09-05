UK government greenlights continuation of EIS and VCT schemes

Having received approval in August from the European Commission to prolong the Venture Capital Trust (VCT) and Enterprise Investment Schemes (EIS), the Treasury confirmed yesterday (4 September) it will extend the sunset clause until 5 April 2035. European Commission approves ten-year UK sunset clause extension for VCTs and EIS The Treasury said the extension of the two schemes is "part of its relentless pursuit of growth" as startups and entrepreneurs can help to "grow and rebuild Britain". Over £41bn of investment has been generated from the schemes over the previous three deca...