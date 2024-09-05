UK government greenlights continuation of EIS and VCT schemes

The Labour government has extended two leading investment schemes for another decade as part of its aim to “help grow the economy and rebuild Britain”.
Having received approval in August from the European Commission to prolong the Venture Capital Trust (VCT) and Enterprise Investment Schemes (EIS), the Treasury confirmed yesterday (4 September) it will extend the sunset clause until 5 April 2035. European Commission approves ten-year UK sunset clause extension for VCTs and EIS The Treasury said the extension of the two schemes is "part of its relentless pursuit of growth" as startups and entrepreneurs can help to "grow and rebuild Britain". Over £41bn of investment has been generated from the schemes over the previous three deca...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes