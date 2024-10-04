Deep Dive: VCT fundraising back in vogue despite concerns of upcoming tax hikes in Budget

VCTs raised £882m in 2023-24 tax year

Linus Uhlig
clock • 4 min read

Following a downturn in appetite for Venture Capital Trusts after a boom in 2021, investors are returning in droves amid a recent flurry of VCT fundraises.

In the 2021-2022 tax year, VCT fundraising surged past £1bn, according to Will Fraser-Allen, managing partner at Albion.  This was a 65% increase from the previous year, driven primarily by "post-Covid exuberance, where private investors, buoyed by increased savings and renewed market activity, sought to capitalise on the booming tech sector," he said.  However, due to more macro-economic pressures, broader market uncertainty and a retraction in the quoted tech market, "this momentum proved unsustainable", Fraser-Allen added. VCT fundraising fell by more than 22% between 2021 and t...

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

