Albion Capital opens £50m fundraise across three VCTs

As the VCT industry marks its 30th anniversary this year, Albion's announcement comes as the top-up offer for the Albion Technology & General VCT, Albion Crown VCT and Albion Enterprise VCT goes live, with the potential for a £30m over-allotment. Mobeus VCTs launch share offer to raise £90m The VCT manager said the move reflects "Albion's confidence in the UK's vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem", and comes after the Labour government greenlit the extension of the Sunset Clause for VCTs and Enterprise Investment Schemes last year. Over the past three years, Albion has funnelled £16...