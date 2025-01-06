Albion Capital opens £50m fundraise across three VCTs

Venture capital investor Albion Capital has opened an additional £50m fundraise across its three venture capital trusts, Investment Week can reveal.
As the VCT industry marks its 30th anniversary this year, Albion's announcement comes as the top-up offer for the Albion Technology & General VCT, Albion Crown VCT and Albion Enterprise VCT goes live, with the potential for a £30m over-allotment. Mobeus VCTs launch share offer to raise £90m The VCT manager said the move reflects "Albion's confidence in the UK's vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem", and comes after the Labour government greenlit the extension of the Sunset Clause for VCTs and Enterprise Investment Schemes last year. Over the past three years, Albion has funnelled £16...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes