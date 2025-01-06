Albion Capital opens £50m fundraise across three VCTs

Reflects confidence in UK market

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Venture capital investor Albion Capital has opened an additional £50m fundraise across its three venture capital trusts, Investment Week can reveal.

As the VCT industry marks its 30th anniversary this year, Albion's announcement comes as the top-up offer for the Albion Technology & General VCT, Albion Crown VCT and Albion Enterprise VCT goes live, with the potential for a £30m over-allotment.  Mobeus VCTs launch share offer to raise £90m The VCT manager said the move reflects "Albion's confidence in the UK's vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem", and comes after the Labour government greenlit the extension of the Sunset Clause for VCTs and Enterprise Investment Schemes last year. Over the past three years, Albion has funnelled £16...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

AIC calls on retail platforms to spread awareness of 'vital' Saba general meetings

Pair of Janus Henderson trusts set date for general meetings requisitioned by 'self-serving' Saba

More on VCTs/EIS

Amati Global Investors dropped from AIM VCT mandate in favour of private markets specialist Maven
VCTs/EIS

Amati Global Investors dropped from AIM VCT mandate in favour of private markets specialist Maven

Follows strategic review

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 06 December 2024 • 3 min read
Unicorn AIM VCT eyes £20m subscription offer
VCTs/EIS

Unicorn AIM VCT eyes £20m subscription offer

£5m overallotment option

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 27 November 2024 • 1 min read
AIC urges Treasury to exempt VCTs from cost disclosure requirements
VCTs/EIS

AIC urges Treasury to exempt VCTs from cost disclosure requirements

Amendment to draft legislation

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 09 October 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot