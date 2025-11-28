VCT flows skyrocket 538% after Budget tax relief cut

Slashed from 30% to 20% from April 2026

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Venture capital trusts (VCTs) saw a 538% spike in inflows on Thursday (27 November), as investors rushed to lock in current income tax relief levels, according to Wealth Club.

Trustpilot