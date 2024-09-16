Barclays clamours for tax reliefs to revive UK equity market competitiveness

In Barclays' Graduating from a Junior Stock Market in the UK report released today (16 September), Rhiannon Price, director of policy and strategy on capital markets at Barclays and author of the report, recommended a swathe of policy changes to create a "positive glidepath" for "companies that are not currently public" and to ensure London remains an attractive place to publicly list. Having witnessed the impact of the 2014 removal of the 0.5% stamp duty levied on junior market share purchases, Price urged the same transaction tax to be removed from share transactions on main markets. ...