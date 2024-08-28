Stephen Lansdown-founded private equity firm Earth Capital shuts down

Earth Capital, an early-stage growth investment manager co-founded by Hargreaves Lansdown’s Stephen Lansdown, has closed.
In an email seen by Investment Week, the firm said Earth Capital has been deregulated and is no longer an investment manager. The firm applied to cancel its authorisation on 1 August, according to the Financial Conduct Authority's register. It was originally granted authorisation in August 2019. In the email, Earth Capital stated: "If you are enquiring about your Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) investment or are representing a client who has invested in the STIL EIS 1, 2 or 3, please note that the fund has now closed." Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder claims takeover 'not the grea...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes