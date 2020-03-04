EdenTree

Beyond clergy investors

EdenTree Investment Management is the investment management arm of church insurer Ecclesiastical Insurance. In existence since 1988, it rebranded to EdenTree in 2015 in a bid to place greater emphasis on its socially responsible investment offering.

EdenTree has £2.7bn in AUM (as of 30 June 2018) through its Amity range of screened funds. It also has a range of non-screened funds. It currently has partnerships with companies and groups investing responsibly in sustainable businesses, including the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association and The 30% Club.