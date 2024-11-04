EdenTree's Tom Fitzgerald: The US election is a decisive moment for US climate policy

For investors in sustainable assets, the uncertainly feels particularly heightened, with the voting outcome presenting a significant risk to the future of climate policy, not just in the US but on a global scale. Four years of progress hang in the balance An examination of recent progress highlights just how much there is at stake, with the next US president set to inherit the legacy of the nation's most ambitious federal-level efforts to decarbonise the domestic economy. Over the past four years, President Joe Biden's administration has taken significant steps to combat climate cha...