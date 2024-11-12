Schroder BSC Social Impact plans investment policy revamp to adopt SDR label

In a London Stock Exchange notice on Monday (11 November), the trust said it will hold a general meeting on the afternoon of 25 November "to propose certain amendments to the company's investment policy". SBSI noted that the amendments proposed represent one of a number of steps to enable the trust to continue to be considered an "impact fund" under the FCA's new marketing and labelling rules, with the intention to also apply for the ‘Sustainability Impact' label also highlighted. Lack of clarity keeps retail investors from getting on board with SDR labels SBSI launched in 2020 w...