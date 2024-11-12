Schroder BSC Social Impact plans investment policy revamp to adopt SDR label

Schroder BSC Social Impact (SBSI) is set to present its revamped investment policy to shareholders, as part of a push to adopt one of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) labels.
In a London Stock Exchange notice on Monday (11 November), the trust said it will hold a general meeting on the afternoon of 25 November "to propose certain amendments to the company's investment policy". SBSI noted that the amendments proposed represent one of a number of steps to enable the trust to continue to be considered an "impact fund" under the FCA's new marketing and labelling rules, with the intention to also apply for the ‘Sustainability Impact' label also highlighted. Lack of clarity keeps retail investors from getting on board with SDR labels SBSI launched in 2020 w...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes