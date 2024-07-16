EdenTree hires Rathbones' Lauren Smith as associate fund manager

EdenTree Investment Management has added Lauren Smith to the roster of the £743m European Equities strategy as associate fund manager.
The former Rathbones global equity analyst, who previously focused on the consumer discretionary and mining industries will provide investment assistance in her new role. Smith will work under Chris Hiorns, EdenTree's head of multi-asset and European equities and lead manager of the firm's European Equities strategy, to provide additional capacity and investment support across EdenTree's European equities portfolios, such as the Responsible and Sustainable European Equity fund. Former EdenTree fund manager Ketan Patel resurfaces at family office Hiorns has managed the fund for 15 ...
