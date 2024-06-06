FIF 2024: 'Cookie cutter' SDR could hinder product innovation

The strict rules and criteria set out by the Financial Conduct Authority’s Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) could restrict the industry’s ability to innovate.
Speaking at Investment Week's Future of Investment Festival on Wednesday (5 June), Charlie Thomas, CIO at EdenTree, argued that the way the four SDR fund labels were set out resembled a "cookie cutter", as strategies will need to abide by a very strict set of rules and criteria to be able to obtain one. As such, this aspect of the regulation could hinder the development of innovative products, which he said is an aspect "crucial" for consumer choice in the long term. However, Thomas also noted that the "biggest line in the sand" that is SDR has started to change the way the industry t...
