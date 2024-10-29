EdenTree Investment Management has expanded its fixed income offering by launching a global mandate, focused on investing in government and government-related ESG-labelled bonds.
The EdenTree Global Select Government Bond fund will be run by the firm's head of fixed income David Katimbo-Mugwanya, who already oversees three other portfolios. The Global Select fund will target at least 80% asset exposure to government and government-related green, social, sustainable or impact bonds. The proceeds from these bonds finance new or existing projects that support a reduction in carbon emissions caused by human activities and/or enable greater access to services that empower communities around the world. 'It is not free money': Bond market warns Reeves to tread car...
