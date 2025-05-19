The UK-EU summit a chance for the continent to showcase unity 'in a less American world'

UK and EU officials are meeting up in London today to rethink their post-Brexit relations amid an increasingly volatile world triggered by their long-time ally, the US.
At the heart of the agreement is a defence and security pact aimed at bolstering cooperation and funding between the two parties, as Russia and Ukraine remain embroiled in a war threatening the security of the continent. This comes after US President Donald Trump unleashed of a tariff crusade against partners and rivals alike last month, forcing several into talks with Washington on how to overcome the trading impasse. UK set for EU deal after 'breakthrough' -reports Olivia O'Sullivan, director of the UK in the World Programme at Chatham House, said the pact would "mark a meaningf...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes