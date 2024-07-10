Former EdenTree fund manager Ketan Patel resurfaces at family office

According to a LinkedIn post on Tuesday (9 July), he has joined the firm as a fund manager following his exit from EdenTree in April. Ketan Patel departs EdenTree after two decades Patel, who managed the EdenTree Responsible & Sustainable UK Equity, Amity Global Equity and Responsible & Sustainable UK Equity Opportunities funds, had worked at the firm for more than 20 years. Prior to that, he worked at Insight Investment as a global investment analyst, having started his career at JP Morgan's graduate scheme.