Former EdenTree fund manager Ketan Patel resurfaces at family office

Two decades at responsible investment firm

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Ketan Patel, former veteran fund manager at EdenTree, has resurfaced at the family office Whitefriars.

According to a LinkedIn post on Tuesday (9 July), he has joined the firm as a fund manager following his exit from EdenTree in April.  Ketan Patel departs EdenTree after two decades Patel, who managed the EdenTree Responsible & Sustainable UK Equity, Amity Global Equity and Responsible & Sustainable UK Equity Opportunities funds, had worked at the firm for more than 20 years.  Prior to that, he worked at Insight Investment as a global investment analyst, having started his career at JP Morgan's graduate scheme.

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

