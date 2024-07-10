Former EdenTree fund manager Ketan Patel resurfaces at family office

Ketan Patel, former veteran fund manager at EdenTree, has resurfaced at the family office Whitefriars.
According to a LinkedIn post on Tuesday (9 July), he has joined the firm as a fund manager following his exit from EdenTree in April. Ketan Patel departs EdenTree after two decades Patel, who managed the EdenTree Responsible & Sustainable UK Equity, Amity Global Equity and Responsible & Sustainable UK Equity Opportunities funds, had worked at the firm for more than 20 years. Prior to that, he worked at Insight Investment as a global investment analyst, having started his career at JP Morgan's graduate scheme.
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes